Nadia Dorofeyeva wearing colorful summer outfit

Member of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva — known fashionista, the girl closely monitors trends and regularly delights fans with the stylish and spectacular images. She often prefers clothing in sport and youth style, but her wardrobe is also a lot of elegant and feminine outfits.
This time the beauty has charmed fans of cute and playful summer onions — Nadia posed in a blue and white striped sundress with bare shoulders. The short length of the dress allows you to appreciate the slim legs of the actress, and complements the image of interesting hair and make-up in yellow tones. The singer is depicted on a yellow background, and in her hands she holds a blue “lightsaber”.
In the caption to the picture she also drew an analogy with the world of “Star wars”.
“Jedi guard the universe” — called himself Dorofeeva.
Note that colorful outfit from his own clothing store celebrity.
Subscribers were quick to leave your rave reviews about stylish outfit Nadi and dubbed her “Dortheavej”, alluding to a character in the movies Darth Vader.
- DoDoGirl Darafeev return
- Beauty in style
- Darafeeva and guardians of the galaxy
- You are my love
- The dress is gorgeous and you too
- DARAFEEV BACK! LEGENDARNOE RETURN
- Awesome) I Love you
- Miss Universe beauty
- The most beautiful guard in the universe
- Doro Fader
- Charming
- Then our universe is in very safe hands
- God, I admire this collection