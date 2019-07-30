Nadia Meyher posed in a dress with a daring neckline

July 30, 2019
37-year-old singer Nadia Meyher regularly shares pictures with fans and shows some of their everyday and not so images.

Надя Мейхер позировала в платье со смелым декольте

This time a celebrity shows cocktail attire – dress with a deep neckline on the straps, where posing in a white bathroom. Very unusual location for filming, but Hope, you know, like all unusual.

Her dress, of course, from her collection of the brand Meiher by Meiher. The complement curly styling, makeup with dark shadows and the beautiful earrings in my ears.

