Nadia Meyher showed how doing ballet
Krajina singer and former member of the group “VIA Gra” Hope Meyher, who recently spoke about the “affair” with Gorbunov during filming, showed new skills in the art of ballet. In Instagram account Meyher demonstrated how tiptoe was on point, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Star demonstrated not only its a stretch, but a slim figure in a black jumpsuit.
“From the ship to the ball.” After returning from a tour, and knowing how to cheers sports, and went there. I send you a motivational kiss”, signed movie Hope.
Fans Meyher became interested in another talent of the singer, noting that she is very good at being a ballerina.
“Beautiful black Swan and the smile is charming”, “Very cool look! And in good shape! I would say that the form of luxury! The greatest respect I have for example is that you do not sit idly by, and constantly in motion, work and business, and the arts and sports. And family of course,” wrote nick under the video.