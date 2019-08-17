Nadya Dorofeeva lost Luggage with attire

| August 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

During a flight the star was lost Luggage.

У Нади Дорофеевой потерялся багаж с сценическими костюмами

Famous Ukrainian singer Nadya Dorofeeva, which in the swimsuit boasted elastic buttocks, told about the incident at the airport.

On the page in Instagram Dorofeeva said during a flight from Turkey to Ukraine, and she and Positive lost Luggage with their stage costumes.

To get out of the situation upon arrival in Odessa has helped them in showrooms, which the star called for a lot.

As admitted by the artist, this is the third time this month, when during the flight she lost things.

“So, the third time in a month did not come the suitcase? This time we were in Odessa on the Evening quarter and time was so little to find something. But the hospitable Odessa — no wonder I love you so much” — written in photoblog star.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.