Nadya Dorofeeva lost Luggage with attire
During a flight the star was lost Luggage.
Famous Ukrainian singer Nadya Dorofeeva, which in the swimsuit boasted elastic buttocks, told about the incident at the airport.
On the page in Instagram Dorofeeva said during a flight from Turkey to Ukraine, and she and Positive lost Luggage with their stage costumes.
To get out of the situation upon arrival in Odessa has helped them in showrooms, which the star called for a lot.
As admitted by the artist, this is the third time this month, when during the flight she lost things.
“So, the third time in a month did not come the suitcase? This time we were in Odessa on the Evening quarter and time was so little to find something. But the hospitable Odessa — no wonder I love you so much” — written in photoblog star.