Naftogaz became the supplier of “last resort”
Photo: Politeka
The company Naftogaz of Ukraine became the supplier of “last hope” for a period of three years as the winner of the competition.
The company OOO GK Naftogaz of Ukraine became the supplier of “last resort” in the natural gas market. The corresponding decision was taken at a government meeting on July 22.
Naftogaz won the competition and will supply gas to consumers that are unable to contract.
“To define a society with limited liability “Gaziosmanpasa company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” supplier “of last resort” for a period of three years as the winner of the competition”, — the document says.
The Ministry of energy determined the provider “of last resort” in the natural gas market on July 10.
Quotation of SC LLC Naftogaz of Ukraine — 2711,86 UAH per thousand cubic meters with VAT mark-up 0%.
To remind, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine has published the price of natural gas, which will operate from 1 August to industrial customers and other economic entities.
korrespondent.net