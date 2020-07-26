Naftogaz boosts gas price for population
In Ukraine the wholesale price of gas for households, heat producers and other consumers, which “Naftogaz” gas supplies in the framework of spacebattles (PSO) is 2298 UAH for 1 thousand cubic meters (without VAT, margins of gatsbies and the cost of transportation of gas transmission and distribution pipelines), which is 7% higher than in June 2020. It is reported by “Naftogaz”.
It is noted that since the beginning of the year, the price of PSO declined by 54%, compared with the same period last year, the fall in the cost of gas made up 62%.
It is reported that prices on the main European hubs in the last decade of June and in early July began to rise, reaching a maximum from mid-may. The limiting factors for the Ukrainian prices are significant gas reserves in national repositories and record the gap between consumption and supply. In particular, as of July in UGS of Ukraine has accumulated more than 21 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 42% higher than last year.
“World gas prices traditionally fall in the period of low demand and growing in anticipation of the heating season. And, despite the coronavirus, the economic crisis and reduction of demand in 2020 is no exception to this seasonal rule. However, the price is still a record low compared to previous periods and already today we can assume that in the second half, in the midst of the heating season, the cost of gas would still be lower than in 2019. According to preliminary calculations, 20, and even 30%”, — the press service quoted the words of Chairman of “Naftogaz” Andrew Kobolyev.
telegraf.com.ua