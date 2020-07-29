Naftogaz: Debts to heat producers jeopardize the beginning of the heating season
Naftogaz has published a number of heat producers that are not paid for gas delivered in terms of benefits (PSO), the list is now more than one hundred companies. About it reported in a press-service of Naftogaz.
“NAK “Naftogaz of Ukraine” informs about the heat generators, which do not fulfil the legal requirements concerning the minimum level of payment for gas within spacebattles (PSO). Now the list includes 109 of the debtors in the total number of teploproizvoditelnosti in Ukraine (at the time of completion of last heating season) in 1316 companies”, — stated in the message.
In Naftogaz reminded that improper payments for gas pose a threat to the supply of heat to consumers during the heating season, which is absolutely unacceptable.
Information contains, in particular, data on the debt levels of each company and the minimum amount, payment of which teploproizvoditelnosti will allow him to get gas on the terms of PSO.
The inhabitants of each region can check whether the local enterprise in the number of debtors.
Reference: government order No. 867, provides that the essential requirements for the gas supply to manufacturers of heat are:
— Signing a contract with Naftogaz accordance with the legislation;
— Execution of at least one of the conditions below:
- Compliance with level payments not less than 90% (including unfunded benefits and subsidies and excluding penalties) or
- Conclusion with Naftogaz and the execution of the contract on the restructuring of debt for the consumed natural gas in the framework of the Law of Ukraine from November 3, 2016 No. 1730-VIII “On measures aimed at settlement of the debts of heat supply and heat generating organizations and enterprises of the centralized water supply and sanitation for the consumed energy” ; or
- The agreement with Naftogaz and the Executive body of local Council debt repayment schedule until 2021, compliance and payment of current payments.
In addition, Naftogaz has provided the list of the enterprises having debts on agreements on debt restructuring, signed with Naftogaz pursuant to the Law of Ukraine from November 3, 2016 No. 1730-VIII.
telegraf.com.ua