Naftogaz got arrested the shares owned by the Gazprom company
Ukrtransgaz has transferred more than 40% of the company Gaztranzit previously owned Gazprom. Now all of the proceeds from the shares will be allocated in the state budget.
ARMA gave Ukrtransgaz 40.2% of the shares of the company Gaztranzit, which previously belonged to Gazprom. About it reports a press-Department service on Thursday, July 30.
The Agency has faced considerable resistance and opposition from the owner and related persons who, by their actions, tried to prevent the transfer of shares.
“Thanks to the coordinated actions of ARMAGH, NABU and SAP arrested the shares transferred are selected by results of competitive selection the Manager of JSC Ukrtransgaz, which won the right to control the arrested shares what made corresponding changes in the system of Depository accounting of securities”, — stated in the message.
Now the receipt from the office arrested shares of Gaztranzit will be directed to the state budget.
Earlier, Naftogaz claims to have counted Gazprom $25 billion In the event of failure of the parties from the settlement agreement will have new trials in the international courts.
It was also reported that former Deputy foreign Minister will help Naftogaz to sue Gazprom. The mirror had previously been involved in gas negotiations, composed of government delegations, accompanied by the arbitration.
