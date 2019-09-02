“Naftogaz” has established the price of gas in September
Naftogaz of Ukraine” has published the prices for gas for the population in September 2019.
About it reports a press-service of the company.
In “Naftogaz” say that in September will not change the cost of fuel for Ukrainians.
As well as in August 2019, it will remain at the level of 4 640,00 — 5 204,00 UAH/thousand cubic meters. This price was offered without VAT and transportation costs of transmission and distribution pipelines. In addition, the cost of gas was differentiated.
Here also took into account the volume of purchases and working conditions. The company added that the exact fuel price will be published later. But note that it cannot be more than the value of the products of industry.