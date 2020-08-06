Naftogaz has offered several tariffs for gas
The gas market is now working under the new rules
August in Ukraine earned the gas market. Now prices are no longer restricted to government.
Naftogaz has offered our customers several tariff packages for natural gas.
So, the company is offering the rate per Annum, the connection to which will be available from August 15. According to it, the price will be of 4.73 UAH (including VAT, excluding delivery) throughout the year.
While the annual subscription is 45% more expensive than the price in August at the rate of Month – UAH 3.24.
Naftogaz also offers three tariff packages, for which the price is determined individually: the Great thing (with the recommended monthly consumption of 100 thousand cubic meters), Easy business (from 10 thousand to 100 thousand cubic meters), All inclusive (up to 10 thousand cubic metres).
Note, Naftogaz two months in a row raises the price of gas for the population. The six months, the price fell.
We will remind, since August, in Ukraine the gas market, in which people themselves can choose the supplier and price controls abolished.
korrespondent.net