Naftogaz is a “provider of last resort” for the population
Applications for the competition were submitted by three companies, one of them was not admitted to the contest after reviewing the documents.
OOO Gaziosmanpasa company Naftogaz of Ukraine received the status of “provider of last resort” for the gas supply of the population. On Friday, July 10, reported the Ministry of energy.
For a decision voted five members of the competition Committee of seven. A quote of a subsidiary of Naftogaz of Ukraine amounted to 2 711,86 UAH/1000 m3 with VAT and mark-up 0%.
“Supplier of last resort” in accordance with the new gas market model is obliged within 60 days to supply gas to a consumer if he left without a provider.
The price of delivery is calculated from the arithmetic mean of the quotations at the auction of NCG hub for 1-22 day of the month preceding the delivery month.
Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers postponed the abolition of the special obligations to supply gas to the population entrusted to the state company Naftogaz of Ukraine. Specialista extended until August 1, and thus for one month pending the transition to market gas prices for the population.
