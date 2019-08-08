“Naftogaz” is obliged to reduce the price of gas for the population to 265 UAH
The gas price for households in August, will drop another 265 UAH
Naftogaz of Ukraine is obliged in August to reduce the price of gas for households by 265 UAH per thousand cubic meters, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the decree of the government No. 293 of April 3, – June, Naftogaz sells gas to the population at the lowest price at one of four venues: the Ukrainian energy exchange (4654 UAH in July), the average customs value (UAH 4812), price of PSO (7185 UAH) or the price of Naftogaz for industry prepaid (4640 UAH).
“The lowest was the price of Naftogaz. Therefore, the price of gas in August for the population, exclusive of VAT and tariffs for transportation and supply, will be 4640 UAH per thousand cubic meters, a decrease of 265 UAH than the price in July — 4905 UAH”, — stated in the message of the Cabinet.