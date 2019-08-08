“Naftogaz” is obliged to reduce the price of gas for the population to 265 UAH

| August 8, 2019 | Business | No Comments
Loading...

The gas price for households in August, will drop another 265 UAH

Naftogaz of Ukraine is obliged in August to reduce the price of gas for households by 265 UAH per thousand cubic meters, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

«Нафтогаз» обязали снизить цену на газ для населения на 265 грн

According to the decree of the government No. 293 of April 3, – June, Naftogaz sells gas to the population at the lowest price at one of four venues: the Ukrainian energy exchange (4654 UAH in July), the average customs value (UAH 4812), price of PSO (7185 UAH) or the price of Naftogaz for industry prepaid (4640 UAH).

“The lowest was the price of Naftogaz. Therefore, the price of gas in August for the population, exclusive of VAT and tariffs for transportation and supply, will be 4640 UAH per thousand cubic meters, a decrease of 265 UAH than the price in July — 4905 UAH”, — stated in the message of the Cabinet.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.