“Naftogaz” is preparing to bring to market another product
Chairman of the Board “Naftogaz” Andrew KOBOLEV said that gas prices in Ukraine may fix a new way, therefore, “Naftogaz” is preparing to bring to market another product.
About this KOBOLEV said on the air of “Ukraine 24” reports “Hvil”.
Thus, he noted that the gas market will soon be a new product. KOBOLEV says that the price will be fixed, for example, by the end of this year.
“The price will be fixed, for example, until the end of March this year. And despite market fluctuations, if the customer chooses that option — it was his conscious choice to insure themselves from any fluctuations of prices”, — the head of Board of “Naftogaz”.
According to him, for those who have insurance the price does not choose to act will be the market model.
hvylya.net