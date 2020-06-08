“Naftogaz of Ukraine” decided to change the method of sale of gas
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” intends to sell gas to the public via state-owned Oschadbank and PrivatBank. In banks it will be possible to conclude the contract from July 1, 2020.
This was announced by the Chairman of the LLC “gas supply company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Maxim Rabinovich, — Hvil reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
“We signed contracts with two major banking networks and almost signed a contract with the largest postal operator Ukrposhta. We are in discussions with many retailers,” said he.
According to him, while the company has no plans to open customer service centres in a standard format and will work through agent network.
“This is a major banking network, large postal network, those retail points that already have a certain customer traffic. The client will be useful, for example, when he goes to solve banking issues, to pick up a package or send a letter at the same time to choose the best tariff for gas”, – said Rabinovich.