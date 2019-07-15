“Naftogaz of Ukraine” for the second month in a row reduces the price of gas for the population
The Cabinet has obliged “Naftogaz” to reduce the price of gas for the population. On behalf of help the company needs in July to reduce the price of gas for households by 650 UAH per thousand cubic meters.
This was reported on the government website.
According to the government resolution No. 293 of June “Naftogaz” is obliged to sell gas for the population at a price that is lowest on one of four grounds:
1. The economic development Ministry, the average customs cost of imported gas 5161 UAH per thousand cubic meters without VAT.
2. Ukrainian energy exchange – gas for July was sold at a price of 4905 UAH per thousand cubic meters without VAT.
3. “Naftogaz” – the gas industry by prepayment, set for July, 5017 UAH per thousand cubic meters without VAT.
The lowest price was the Ukrainian energy exchange.
How many people pay in July – without VAT, without tariffs for transportation and delivery, will constitute 4905 UAH per thousand cubic meters.
It is for 650 UAH cheaper than in June – 5554 UAH.