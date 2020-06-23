Naftogaz of Ukraine: gas Price for industry in July will rise by 8-9%
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” has published the price list for natural gas for industrial users in July 2020.
Compared with June, prices will rise by 8-9%.
Information about prices posted on the website of the company.
Gas prices differentiated by consumption, the presence of prepayment and debt companies to Naftogaz.
Subject to prior payment before the beginning of the period, the absence of debt and the acquisition of more than 50 thousand cubic meters of gas the price of natural gas will be 3 570 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters (VAT).
All other customers may obtain gas for the price of 4 150,80 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters (VAT).
As reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine reduced the gas price for industrial users in June under the condition of prepayment of 21% compared with may — up to 3 255,6 thousand UAH for 1 thousand cubic meters (VAT).
