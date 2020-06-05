Naftogaz plans to work through the banks and mail
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” signed an agreement with Oschadbank and PrivatBank on the conclusion through their gas supply contracts with household customers within the scheduled July 1, 2020, the opening of the retail market.
About it in interview “Interfax-Ukraine” said the head of Naftogaz Maxim Rabinovich.
“We signed contracts with two major banking networks and almost signed a contract with the largest postal operator (Oschadbank, PrivatBank and “Ukrposhta” – ed.). We are in discussions with many retailers. This is a new approach for Ukraine”, — said Rabinovich.
The official said that while the company plans to work through the agent network, and to open their own customer service centers are planned.
Rabinovich said that in the agent network of the company consists of banks and postal network, which already have their own clients. He believes that such a decision will be convenient for customers because they will feel comfortable to choose the price of gas when you visit the Bank or mail.
“In these retail outlets already have quite a high level of service to which the client is accustomed to. In addition, instead of three points in the city we get 200 points, which will agree, very convenient for people,” explained Rabinovich.
The head of Naftogaz said that the company plans to open its own contact centre to increase the number of clients and an online platform, which will allow Ukrainians to access services, such as reconciliation of payments, debt information etc.
Top Manager said that “Naftogaz” with the opening of the market will open its contact center, which will increase the throughput by increasing the number of customers and calls.
Recall the opening of the natural gas market has been delayed due to quarantine because of pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. Earlier it was planned to open may 1, 2020, but was moved to July 1.