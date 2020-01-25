“Naftogaz” reported that the heating season in jeopardy
Gas supply 37 teplovik because of debts can be dismissed
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” reported about the risk of termination of gas supply from 1 February 2020 37 heat producers. These companies do not meet the requirements calculations for gas in the framework of the special (preferential) conditions.
Debts such companies pose a threat to the heat supply of consumers in 30 cities.
As of January 23, the debtors to continue to receive gas from 1 February are required to pay 454,4 million (including the cost of gas consumed in December 2019). Under the terms of the contracts, final payment for gas consumed in December, should be completed by January 25.
