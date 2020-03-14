Naftogaz said about the reduction in price of gas in March
In March of gas for the population will fall further in price.
About it reports a press-service NAK “Naftogaz Ukraine”.
“The price of gas for the population is already low from April 2016, and March will decrease. This is despite the devaluation, inflation and average wage growth”, — noted in a press-service of “Naftogaz”.
Also in the “Naftogaz” stressed that the prices on the Ukrainian market reduced by reducing the cost of gas in Europe.
“Because of the warm winter and large gas reserves in Europe, its cost continues to fall as supply exceeds demand,” the company said.
In addition, given the introduction of quarantine because of coronavirus in the country for 3 weeks, the leadership of “Naftogaz” has made concessions to its employees that no one with whom to leave the children.
“Attention, ladies and gentlemen. If you are not, who leave a young child because of the quarantine, arrange opportunities to work remotely. Keep calm, take care of the kids”, — said the press service of the company on its Facebook page.