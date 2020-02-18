Naftogaz said the amount of compensation of losses from the loss of Crimean assets

“Naftogaz of Ukraine” filed a response to counter-statement of the Russian Federation concerning compensation of damages in the arbitral proceedings at the Permanent court of arbitration in the Hague.

Нафтогаз уточнил размер компенсации убытков от потери крымских активов

About it reported in a press-service of “Naftogaz”.

“Naftogaz” has further substantiated his statement as to the amount of compensation of damages caused by the unlawful expropriation of the Crimean assets of Naftogaz in 2014 — the amount of damages plus interest valued at approximately $ 8 billion. USA”, — stated in the message.

