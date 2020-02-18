Naftogaz said the amount of compensation of losses from the loss of Crimean assets
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” filed a response to counter-statement of the Russian Federation concerning compensation of damages in the arbitral proceedings at the Permanent court of arbitration in the Hague.
About it reported in a press-service of “Naftogaz”.
“Naftogaz” has further substantiated his statement as to the amount of compensation of damages caused by the unlawful expropriation of the Crimean assets of Naftogaz in 2014 — the amount of damages plus interest valued at approximately $ 8 billion. USA”, — stated in the message.