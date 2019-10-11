Nagged metal and jumping: a fisherman was caught on video shark attack
In Australia, a male fisherman was attacked by a shark. He managed to capture on video the moment of attack. This writes the “Observer”.
A shark with a length of about 4 meters was circling the boat, trying to jump out of the water and get on a fishing boat.
The video was filmed in the Spencer Gulf. In his the record shows that the shark even tried to chew through the metal.
However, this behavior does not scared of being on the ship people. One brave soul even loaded the camera into the water to better remove the shark.
It is perceptible that the fish even changed the tactics of attack and tried to grab the teeth of the box, standing on the Board.