Nail fungus on hands symptoms, causes, how to treat at home
If you change the color of the nails, their thickening or crumbled, it is advisable to suspect yourself onychomycosis and to go to the doctor for help. Nail fungus must be destroyed!
Nail fungus on hands
The nail fungus of the hands is not only unsightly, it is a health hazard and the consequences of severe complications. With this scourge we need to start fighting immediately after its detection.
Reasons
Most often the source of infection becomes a sick man, so intrafamily infection is very common. Infected person touches objects, dishes, towels, which then picks up a healthy person.
Particles of epithelium and spores remain on the items and are able to wait for his victim for a long time. Once at the new skin, the pathogens embedded under the nail and begin to multiply. Faster you get, if you have cuts and injuries on hands.
You should know that with a weak immune system the fungus to get infected easier.
Symptoms
Signs of fungal infection are hard to miss:
- First itching around the nail and between the toes.
- Change of nail color to yellow or brown.
- Thickening and crumbling of the nail.
- Brittle.
- The gap between the nail bed and plate.
At the first sign of a fungal infection, you can try a nail Polish from nail fungus, which penetrates deep into the nail plate and provides its effect for a long time.
Diagnosis
Preliminary diagnosis the doctor puts on the basis of visual inspection. Then takes a scraping from the surface of the nail plate, or cut her a slice for examination under a microscope or sowing on a nutrient medium.
Treatment
In the fight against the fungal infection apply an integrated approach. The tablets are taken orally, and topically applied nail Polish from nail fungus directly on the nail. Ciclopirox, contained in such lacquer penetrates the nail plate and begins to act against the most common pathogens of fungal infections. Additionally, you can apply ointments.
Prevention
Even if one family member is sick with onychomycosis, the rest of the forces to protect themselves from the insidious infection. You just need to follow a few simple rules:
- To support the immune system healthy lifestyle. We are faced daily with thousands of dangerous infections and immunity only serves as a reliable barrier against them.
- To comply with hand hygiene, do not go to questionable nail salons.
- To use only your sets for manicure and hygiene products.
- To protect hands in public.
Prevention is the perfect remedy for nail fungus in the form of varnish, which is the ideal choice for suspected risk of infection.