Nail polishes can negatively affect health
So beloved by women (Yes more and men) “a manicure with” can cause a lot of troubles, if it is misused.
According to British scientists, you need to follow the “toxic trio”. So, abuse of dibutyl phthalate (DBP), which is used for disinfection and strengthen nails, may lead to fertility problems and congenital defects of the fetus.
Toluene, giving the car paint smooth and shiny, can cause hearing loss and kidney disease. And formaldehyde is considered a carcinogen, although many brands still use it.
In addition to the aforementioned trio, there are still a number of unsafe chemical compounds. Among them, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, parabens, acetone. They can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness and hormonal problems.
Moreover, the American cancer community has said about the link between formaldehyde and leukemia.