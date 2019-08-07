Nails can “tell” about human disease
Human disease can be recognized by the color of the nails. This was reported by medical experts.
Experts told, what are the signs saying about a particular disease. So, according to them, the yellow color of fingernails indicates that you are a lover of fatty foods. And fatty foods, as a rule, a blow to the liver, which leads to abnormalities in the body.
Another sign of nail discoloration is signs that a person often smokes.
Nails bluish color indicate that the person should contact the cardiologists, because it can be a problem in the cardiovascular system. The color of the nails occur in people who are suffering from lack of oxygen in the body.
White spots under the nails are formed due to the lack in the human body, iron and some vitamins.
Convex nails say about what a person has problems with the respiratory system.