Naked and on a leash: Bella Hadid has posed naked for a magazine cover
American top model of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid has posed naked for a magazine cover Pop. The photos appeared on Instagram account of the publication, writes gazeta.ru.
One of the photos the model is posing Topless on a leash and black gloves with jewelry, covering his chest with his hands. The author of the shooting became a fashion photographer Hugo, Comte, and was made by stylist Vanessa Reid.
Fans and celebrities enthusiastically reacted to the publication. “There are no words. You always have the best shooting,” he praised one of them. “It’s something we’ve all been waiting for!” — happy other. “She looks much better than tons of make-up,” said the third. “The best. Just bomb” — was supported by another commenter.
The newspaper reminds that earlier, Bella Hadid has already featured for the Pop in Frank form. Thus, in the August edition of the illustrated embodiment of the cover, which model is depicted with bare Breasts. She was wearing a leather jacket with zipper Italian brand Bottega Veneta. Her unbuttoned so that the chest of a supermodel is almost completely bare.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in September last year, Bella Hadid has participated in fashion Week in new York. The greatest resonance was caused not by her catwalk on the runway, and out of the hotel. So, 21-year-old Bella appeared on the street in a short top with no bra and the stylish pants with a pattern imitating the snake skin. Fans were delighted.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter