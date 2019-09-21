“Naked and scared” in Milan opened a new store, staffed exclusively by naked sellers
However, the naked sellers and shop – is a temporary phenomenon.
The store, located in Corso di Porta Ticinese 62 was created to advertise the new season of the reality show “Naked and afraid”, says Italy in Russian.
“You’re running flint? You can refill at Corso di Porta Ticinese 62”, is an advertising message on Facebook, annonserades opening in Milan is an unusual shop where all the sellers work in the buff.
An unusual “temporary shop” is advertising the new season of the famous reality show.
On sale in the store you can find items such as torches and tropical leaves to hide behind, and all you need to survive in extreme conditions, like the heroes of the reality show “Naked and afraid”. The entrance to the store, for obvious reasons, are only allowed.
The program has returned to the air yesterday, September 16, the channel DMax broadcasts the show follows the adventures of men and women trying to survive for 21 days in the wild without food, clothing, and medicine.