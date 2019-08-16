Naked in the arms of Python: “Miss universe” surprised by the unusual photo shoot
The winner of the contest “Miss universe — 2012” 27-year-old Olivia culpo surprised and delighted fans of hot photo shoot: girl posing Nude in “embrace,” a large Python. This writes the Cosmo.
It is reported that the American model was completely bare in front of the camera for the edition of Sports Illustrated, best known for the striking photo shoots with famous girls.
During fotosessii Olivia showed the figure from different angles: she’s sealed in tiny shorts khaki and completely naked.
Culpo went on to the sand, and the long snake wrapped around her body — shots turned out very spicy.
Brunette hair left loose, and the ears were decorated with delicate earrings.
“Struck the imagination, luxurious shape, Elegant girl, just your eyes”, “So skinny, share diet secrets!”, “A dream, not a woman”, “wasn’t it scary with the snake to do?” — posted by Olivia followers.
Many noticed an interesting detail: Culpo has had the snake’s head his finger. She noted that he did not know why she felt “hugged” the snake.
