Naked Muse: Mario Testino section Kate moss for the famous Towel series (photos)
The legendary Mario Testino again took off for his famous Towel series (lots of towels) Kate moss, who recently surprised the racy photos.
This is the 154th image in the series, which came up with Testino a few years ago. The first picture in Towel series was Kate moss.
“When I first started using Instagram, I was on set with Kate moss and I saw her in the locker room when she just got out of the shower. She was in a Bathrobe, with a towel on his head and I decided to capture and upload to the network, this point”, said Testino.
He considers Kate his Muse. And his Muse came down and took off the robe. 154 the series shows the moss in all its glory.
By the way, for this series starred many celebrities. Models dream to get to the lens Testino. His pictures glorify Gisele Bundchen, Miley Cyrus, candice Swanepoel and many others, but the moss has remained a favorite model.
Recall that recently, Tina Karol tried to replicate a photo of Kate moss.
