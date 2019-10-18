Naked photo of actress and singer demi Lovato have leaked in the Network
The attackers broke into the account in Snapchat American singer and actress demi Lovato and stole her Nude photos. About it writes “Express Gazeta” with reference to the British tabloid Metro.
It is reported that some time came in her account was offered to swapnote the screen and see these pictures.
The link led to the account of the hacker. Later assistants Lovato has restored access, but the dirt has already leaked to the Network: hackers posted photos on several sites and forums.
Now, the specialists who help the star with a presence on the Internet, look for and block unwanted materials singer throughout the Network.
According to the portal of The Blast, responsibility for the cybercrime took a group of hackers, who at one time excelled hacking account Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. These same people published on the Internet private photos of the actress Chloe grace Moretz.
Recall that 27-year-old demi Lovato is known for his roles in such television series as “grey’s Anatomy”, “Escape”, “Camp Rock: the Musical holidays”, “Sonny with a chance” and others.
In addition, its discography includes six long-playing records. His first album, Lovato recorded in 2008.
