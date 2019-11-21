“Naked” scandal in Britain: the students covered the genitals with sheep and angry vegans (photo)
In the UK, where recently a man stuck with his head at a high altitude, there was another scandal: the students of the Royal veterinary College starred in the Nude for the calendar, covering her genitalia live sheep. The proceeds from the sale of the calendar were to go to charity, writes the Daily Mail.
But the publication has come to the attention vegans-veterinarians from the Veterinary society Vegan Network. Pissed them off a page with a photograph of seven naked students covered the genitals with the sheep, holding their front legs, as in veterinary inspection. Vegans recognize this frame with animal abuse.
Some students of Veterinary Vegan Network has received online threats after the spread of photography, said the College’s Director Stuart Reid.
He announced that the calendar will remove the sheep, and apologized to those he angered. “All the complaints and attacks should be aimed at me and only me,” added Reid.
“Obscene” the animals were replaced with “more decent”.
Recall that in Ukraine’s plenty of scandals with “obnazhennoi”. Recently, “FAKTY” wrote that in Mariupol in a major shopping center shopping center Port City went completely naked man. He slowly strolled through the Mall, not even trying to hide behind what attracted the attention of many visitors.
