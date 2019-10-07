Named 10 beneficial properties of honey
Nutritionists announced 10 useful for the human body properties of honey. It is worth remembering that the shelf life of the product – not more than a year, because in the future of it disappearing all the vitamins and increases the level of sucrose.
First, as noted by experts, honey is rich in nutrients. One tablespoon of this product (about 21 grams) contains 64 calories and 17 grams of sugar, including fructose, glucose, maltose, sucrose, but it is lacking in proteins, fats and fiber. The second advantage in honey, if it is high quality, has many antioxidants, including flavonoids. Third, this product is not as harmful to people with diabetes than regular sugar.
The fourth useful property of honey is due to his eating gets back to normal blood pressure, the fifth – lowers the cholesterol level, the sixth reduces the level of triglycerides, the seventh – faster heal wounds and burns. Two more advantages of this product – it strengthens the heart and is also used to treat coughs.
In addition to the above, it should be noted that honey is also very tasty. However you need to remember about its high caloric content.