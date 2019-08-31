Named 10 delicate problems which require treatment to the doctor
In the UK doctors have compiled a list of 10 delicate signs that actually require treatment to the doctor. Otherwise. how to prevent physicians, the problem is only getting worse.
In the list of erectile dysfunction, which is most common in men over 40. Representatives of the stronger sex are trying to solve this issue yourself using questionable means. Expert advice is necessary in any case, as it does not exclude health problems such as diabetes, low testosterone or thickening of blood vessels.
Not ruled out such factors as side-effects of drugs, alcohol abuse, Smoking, stress, fatigue. Women are often too shy to visit the gynecologist because of a vaginal discharge. The number and their texture can vary depending on sexual activity, pregnancy or the onset of menstruation, but does not exclude serious disease intimate plan.
In the same list urinary incontinence, the reason for this can be determined only by the doctor. In some cases, help: the reduced intake of caffeine, weight loss, exercises for pelvic muscles. Many people avoid speaking with a doctor about depression, believing that she will be alone.
In fact, the disorder can significantly impair the state of health in General. Depending on the severity, treatment varies from exercise, talk therapy, antidepressants or combined approach. With the smell of the body can fight an antiperspirant and a deodorant, regularly wash the clothes to increase the frequency of hygienic procedures.
It is important to understand what caused this phenomenon, maybe it’s hormonal changes, diabetes and diseases of the liver or kidneys, that will determine the health worker. Shyness causes and hemorrhoids, men and women try to handle it on your own, what not to do.
Anxiety disorder not recommended to leave unattended, as it could be cardiovascular activity. It is necessary to take into account the fact, noted British physicians that, in some cases, bad breath can indicate serious problems, ranging from infection to certain cancers. A common yeast infection known as yeast infection, can affect both male and female genitals, the armpits and the skin between the toes.
Although it is not classified as a sexually transmitted infection, patients need the help of an expert. There are many causes of constipation, some of the more common ones include a lack of fiber in the diet, insufficient liquid intake, stress and anxiety, side effect of medicines. If changes in diet and lifestyle does not help, you should visit the health facility.