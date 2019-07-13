Named 10 most important rules for a safe holiday with children
Experts have compiled a list of 10 important items that can make travel with children safer. Small but capacious and well thought out set of rules will help parents avoid the many problems that can happen during family holidays.
1.The seat must meet the height and weight of the child. To the maximum to protect children from the consequences of road accidents, the presence of a special seat before reaching Chad the age of 12 is mandatory.
2.If you plan long trip by car, you should stop every two hours. This way you can avoid motion sickness, overheating and fatigue.
3.Under no circumstances do not leave your child alone in the car.
4.Should evaluate a hotel room or apartment accommodation will be provided on potential threats to the child, and to remove them.
5.Even if the child knows how to swim and does it really well, you shouldn’t leave him alone near the water.
6.The sleeves and circles are not able to completely protect the child from turning, and not in every case able to save his life, so adults should always be nearby with bathing children.
7.Use of sunscreen is a necessary step for any day for more than 15 minutes. Also, children should wear hats and not to be on the beach between 10:00 to 17:00.
8.Sports and other physical activity is better to move to the evening time when the risk of overheating and sunburn is much lower.
9.Specialized for each kind of sports equipment is the most effective way to protect the child from injury.
10.If you wear on hand baby bracelet with his name and contact details of the parents, it will increase the chances of finding him in case of loss.