Named 10 Superfoods for anti-aging
Foreign nutritionists have developed 10 Superfoods that will help in the fight against aging. Among the recommendations: add to the diet of blueberries and fish. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper the Mirror.
According to nutritionists, one of the best ways to stay young and healthy is a daily consumption of blueberriesthat affects a rejuvenating way throughout the body. To improve the condition of skin allows the addition in the diet of walnuts, almonds and pistachios, containing in its composition a large amount of healthy fats. Like nuts, anti-inflammatory properties of green tea also help to reduce wrinkles.
Unsaturated fatty acids in tuna minimize the appearance of premature aging. Sardines are also rich in omega 3, like mackerel, salmon. Cucumbers are low in calories and high in nutrients, plus water, allow to suspend the aging of the skin, which should take into account.
Dark chocolate helps to deal with aging, in particular care of the skin. Flavonoids protect it from the harmful effects of UV rays. Beans are great for fighting wrinkles, and just three months their regular consumption can improve the appearance. Another advantage is that they contain fiber, antioxidants and vitamin K.
Nutrients in grapefruit support the production of collagen. Just one fruit contains over 100% of the RDA of vitamin C for an adult. The experts included in the list and cabbage, leafy vegetable is a Superfoods which are rich in lutein, which protects against cataracts and muscular degeneration. The cause of premature graying is lack of copper, it is rich gribi shiitake, which will not be superfluous to include in the diet.