Named 12 indicating the presence of cancer symptoms
Oncologist Elena Gudkova called the 12 symptoms that indicate the presence of cancer. If you suspect the disease should immediately be examined, as early treatment is more effective.
The doctor advised to undergo regular screenings that can identify different napravlyaushaya disease. Not to miss cancer between checkups, you should remember key symptoms: painful urination, the seal of the breast in women, anemia, chronic constipation or diarrhea, constant cough and blood in sputum unrelated to a cold, hoarseness, swollen lymph nodes, difficulty swallowing, heartburn, night sweats, fever, weight loss, change in mole, persistent ulcers in the mouth or on the skin.
“Usually these symptoms are not dangerous and are not due to cancer, but they remind you that it’s time to pass the examination. The first is to visit a therapist, who will assess the condition and prescribe additional tests. When detection of cancer the patient referred to a specialist, able to find treatment. Remember, a timely appeal to doctors can save lives!” — said Gudkov.