Named 13 cancer symptoms which women often ignore
In Oncology tend to be quite harmless signs. For this reason experts named 13 early cancer symptoms that women often ignore.
In the first place of the list is postmenopausal bleeding. If linen has several spots of blood, nothing serious, but if it occurs regularly, but bleeding profuse and long-term, you must immediately contact to a gynecologist. In the second position of the injuries of the oral cavity, which include red or white patches on the tongue and the gums, swelling and numbness of the jaw. Next comes the bloating, continued long after the period of menstruation. Fourth place went to the violation of the cycle, which may indicate cancer of the uterus. Fifth place went to the permanent cough, continuing for several weeks. This symptom can be a precursor to lung cancer or leukemia. Sixth place at abdominal pain and nausea which indicate cancer of the esophagus, pancreas and liver, as well as leukemia and colorectal cancer. Seventh position went to frequent colds, which could warn of blood cancer. Eighth place went labored swallowing over a long period of time. This symptom can be a sign of several types of cancer, including cancer of the stomach, throat and lungs.
Ninth place remained unexplained bruises that regularly appear on fingers and hands. They may indicate leukemia. The tenth position from the weight loss, which may point to several types of cancer, including cancer of the blood and lymphoma. Next on the list is chronic fatigue a symptom of leukemia. On the twelfth place — persistent headaches can be a symptom of brain cancer. Closes the list of such dangerous symptom, like blood in the stool indicating colon cancer.