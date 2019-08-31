Named 14 useful products for people suffering from hypertension
To normalize blood pressure can sometimes be enough to properly organize your meals. Because some products have anti-hypertensive effects. Read more in our material.
1. Berries
Eating strawberries and blueberries, you fill your body with antioxidants, which are rich in these berries and which are perfectly cope with high blood pressure. According to studies, these berries can reduce pressure by 8%.
2. Bananas
The rich potassium content helps to relax blood vessels, resulting in reduced pressure. As with potassium-rich avocados, melon, tomatoes (preferably sun-dried), halibut, tuna, etc.
3. Beets
Drinking 1 Cup of beet juice a day, normalizes your blood pressure. Therapy beet juice should be at least a month.
4. Bitter chocolate
According to 15 studies it is chocolate that contains at least 70% cocoa has a hypotensive action.
5. Kiwi
Eating 3 kiwis a day for 8 weeks you will be able to stabilize its pressure.
6. Watermelon
As well reduces pressure of this berry. All in mochegonnami effect, which is endowed with a watermelon. As watermelon juice cleanses the arteries.
7. Oatmeal
In oats contain fiber, which help to reduce pressure.
8. Greens
By typing in your daily diet greens (cabbage, dill, spinach, lettuce, etc.), you’ll feel better. Enough for 1-2 servings per day, what would high blood pressure does not bother you.
9. Garlic
Well dilates blood vessels due to the contained nitric oxide.
10. Fermented foods
Recent analyses of some products have confirmed their effective action at high pressure. These include: yogurt, Kombucha, Apple cider vinegar etc.
11. Legumes
To a 2014 study in rodents confirmed the pressure drop by 30% in those who ate lentils, peas, chickpeas.
12. Natural yoghurts
Specialists from America have found that eating yogurt at least five times a week reduces the risk of hypertension by 20%.Only here reduced this risk only among the female, for men this product is not valid.
13. Garnet
Eating 200 grams of pomegranate juice stabilizes the pressure for 30 days.
14. Nuts
In addition, they excellent deal with stress, nuts also reduce the pressure.