Named 16 health problems, most relating to women
Foreign doctors presented the 16 health problems that are more likely to treat women. One of them is the broken heart syndrome.
According to the data, women are twice as likely men to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Women with the same index have a connection with depression, which is caused by many reasons, including pregnancy, fluctuations in the level of female hormones during the menstrual cycle, menopause. Osteoporosis is also more common in females, there are a few reasons: less density of bones associated with the floor, long life expectancy. In the same list with breast cancer, most often associated with genetics. More than 80 different autoimmune diseases are women, researchers still can’t figure out what is the reason for this.
Strokes lead to premature death more often than women, and distinctive from men’s risk factors are: contraceptive pills, pregnancy, use of hormonal replacement therapy. Ladies outnumber the opposite sex and the number of cases of urinary incontinence, a common reason is childbirth. Urinary tract infection has a direct relationship to the females because the urethra is shorter than men. This makes it easier for bacteria the way to the bladder. Chronic fatigue syndrome is related to the fairer sex more, due to stress relating to family life and employment.
Carpal tunnel syndrome, according to scientists, the frequency of its diagnosis in women due to the fact that the carpal bones have less, and that means that the tendons and nerves more condensed. It could also be due to genetics or hormonal changes. Go to the doctor ladies more frequent and severe headaches.
Thyroid disease also have a relationship with women, the explanation is hormonal. Other more common illnesses are: irritable bowel syndrome, trichotillomania, dermatillomania, broken heart syndrome.