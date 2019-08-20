Named 20 products to enhance fertility in men
Co-founder and CEO Morten ExSeed of Ulsted called 20 products that can improve fertility in men. The arguments of the expert has led to the publication Express.
ExSeed is a startup that has developed an innovative kit to test sperm at home-based smartphones. Specialists found out that a sedentary lifestyle, poor nutrition, alcohol consumption, Smoking and obesity negatively influence male fertility. Some environmental factors also play a role. These include chemical compounds that affect hormone levels. It is believed that BPA in plastics and even some substances in sunscreen affect the level of testosterone that you should take into account. Most often, the negative trend begins to emerge after 35 years. According to Morten Ulsted, the diet allows you to improve the situation. For example, asparagus is rich in vitamins K, A, B9, copper, iron and selenium, which positively affects the quality of sperm.
The foods that increase fertility include: avocado, bell pepper, lean meat, berries, Brazil nuts, broccoli, dark chocolate, flax seed, Kale, kiwi, olive oil. In the same list, pomegranate, quinoa, salmon, spinach, tomatoes, shrimp, oysters, walnuts.
“Adequate intake of micronutrients, such as zinc, selenium, vitamins A, C,D, E, has a significant impact on raising the status of fertility of men. Numerous healthy fatty acids are also important in maintaining a healthy sperm and reproductive health in General,” said Moten of Ulsted.