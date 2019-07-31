Named 3 drinks, keeping under control the level of sugar in the blood
Doctors from the UK presented the 3 drinks that allow you to control the level of sugar in the blood. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body is fighting for the production of enough insulin. When this happens, the blood sugar can rise to dangerous levels, which ultimately can cause a number of complications. To reduce the risks, doctors suggest to minimize in the diet consumption of salt, fatty and processed foods, and sugar. The studies revealed that tea is a simple, inexpensive means of preventing or slowing the development of the disease. The scientists noted that further surveillance to see some black or green better in this regard.
Second preferred drink is recognized unsalted tomato juice. It failed to prove by a Japanese scientist who was attracted to the experiment 481 participants. Volunteers needed to drink it regularly throughout the year. According to studies, blood pressure decreased on average by 3% from 94 participants with diagnosed hypertension. Have been identified and improvement from the level of blood sugar.
In the same list experts attributed Kombucha, influencing blood pressure in a positive way, and the level of blood sugar. Other examples of fermented products: natural yoghurt, kimchi, miso and tempeh. Alcohol is not a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes, but it can contain a lot of calories that lead to weight gain, which increases the likelihood of disease. Doctors advise to abandon the use of beer, ale, cider, preferring dry wine in moderation.