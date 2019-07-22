Named 3 effective beverage for a quick sleep
Doctors from the UK presented the 3 most effective beverage, which contribute to the rapid falling asleep. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Sleep is an important part of human life, and its absence can lead to serious health problems, including increased risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. One of the possibilities to fall asleep faster is to drink milk before bedtime, with the addition of banana. This is because in the first component is protein, comprising causing the amino acid tryptophan that the body uses to produce serotonin, which is involved in the development of melatonin, a hormone that controls the sleep cycle and wakefulness. The fruit, in turn, promotes relaxation of muscles.
Cherry is one of the few foods that contain melatonin, the tart juice from her — tryptophan. Studies have shown that drinking it twice a day for two weeks increases sleep time by nearly 90 minutes among older adults with insomnia that you should take into account.
Turmeric is composed of a huge amount of nutrients. The experiments also showed its ability to improve sleep quality and to speed up falling asleep. The ideal solution is to add the seasoning milk. The composition not only reduces anxiety, but also has anti-inflammatory properties.