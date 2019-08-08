Named 3 natural remedies to lower cholesterol
Doctors from the UK presented the 3 natural remedies for lowering cholesterol. Among the recommendations, spirulina containing a large amount of nutrients. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
High cholesterol can block blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart problems or stroke. Eating less fatty greasy food and regular exercise can help to reduce this figure, at the same time, doctors recommended by some natural remedies are effective in this regard. In particular, fenugreek is a common ingredient in Indian cooking. The plant had a proven positive effect not only in the cleansing blood vessels, but also lowering the level of blood sugar.
Natural remedies for lowering cholesterol include glucomannan — a dietary fiber that is widely used among the people of Japan, North and South Korea and China. Containing plant — konjac grown in Asia. Studies have shown that the polysaccharide is able to reduce LDL levels by 16 mg/DL (0.4 mmol/l).
In a meta-analysis of Chinese scientists found that spirulina also has a beneficial effect on improving the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, LDL-cholesterol (a type of fat in the blood). We are talking about the type of blue-green algae that grows in freshwater ponds and lakes. Natural remedy contains nutrients, including b vitamins, beta-carotene, copper and iron, and small amounts of magnesium, potassium and manganese. As for daily intake, it is recommended the use in the amount of 1-8 grams.