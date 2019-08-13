Named 3 useful properties of mango
August 13, 2019
Mango is not only an exotic fruit with a unique taste, but also rich in vitamins fruit. Experts conducted a study and called 3 its useful properties.
Carotenoids and beta-carotene contained in mango, when ingested is converted into vitamin a and take on the role of antioxidants. Vitamin C is important for normal functioning of the immune system.
Mango helps to protect the liver from toxins, so it is advisable to eat fruit every day. Contained in the product cell improves digestion. To avoid potassium deficiency leading to the disruption of the water balance, you need to use just one exotic fruit a day.
