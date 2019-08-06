Named 5 foods that relieve acne

Often, acne people have been associated with various infections, completely forgetting that one of the main factors of the appearance of the rash on the face may be errors in food. About what foods to include in your diet to avoid visits to the beautician — in our material.

1. To drink more clean water

Rejuvenating skin cells, water will help to keep her healthy. Enough eight glasses a day — and after a while you’ll be pleasantly surprised. By the way you cannot replace water with other drinks: fruit drinks, decoctions, beverages, etc.

2. Olive oil

Being a natural source of essential fatty acids, olive oil cleans the skin from acne and supports the beauty of your skin.

3. Green tea

Contained in the composition of the tea catechin has anti-inflammatory and fights free radicals.

4. Wheat, nuts

Rich selenium content in these foods helps to restore damaged cells and cleanse the skin. Also omega-3 oils moisturize your skin, leaving it smooth and giving it a velvety.

5. Meat and fish products

Eating foods rich in protein will not allow to form the pimples on your face. Besides General strengthening of the body — will only benefit you.

Review your way of eating, add products that are not only useful but also delicious. Very soon the reflection in the mirror you will be pleased with.

