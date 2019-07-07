Named 5 foods which should be abandoned in the cold
People get colds any time of the year, and often the treatment of this disease is delayed and it goes into more complex forms. Experts told, what are the 5 products you need to eliminate from the diet to accelerate the healing process.
Doctors recommend the common cold to refuse in the first place from confectionery. Preparations of flour reduce the activity of white blood cells, which fight bacteria and viruses and is designed to heal the body. In addition, the powder on the rolls in the form of powdered sugar or cocoa powder may act on the mucosa as an irritant and cause coughing. Followed by coffee and alcohol. Alcoholic drinks are even more dangerous for the patient, as they can not be mixed with drugs. Not good and milk. When cold it will increase the mucus, but the patient can replace it with yogurt or low-fat yogurt.
During the disease should refrain from fast food. This food is very fatty and high in calories, but because her digestion energy will be used, which would be useful to fight the disease. In addition, it will create unnecessary strain on the gastrointestinal tract. For this reason, it is necessary to exclude seeds and nuts. It is better to replace fried foods with vegetables, fruits and chicken broth.