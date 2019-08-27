Named 5 particularly dangerous to the human body of alcoholic beverages
Experts in the field of medicine and health argued that beverages with low alcohol content can bring the human body harm more than the strong alcohol. Experts have called 5 particularly dangerous alcoholic beverages.
First and foremost experts say about the beer, the use of which is absolutely imperceptible to humans can turn into alcohol dependence. This is due to the active production of causing pleasure dopamine under the action of the components of the foamy alcoholic beverage. In addition, when the beer drinking men in their body is the release of female sex hormones, which affects the appearance of the representatives of the stronger sex and women the alcohol can provoke the development of cancer. Champagne is also unsafe for humans, as it often leads to intoxication of the organism, low vision, or food poisoning.
The third type of dangerous alcoholic beverages – cocktails, adversely affecting the liver and cardiovascular system. In most cases this mixture of different types of alcohol contain many calories, which can lead to obesity. Besides some cocktails can destroy tooth enamel. In white wine influenced be sulfites causing allergies, headaches and severe alcohol withdrawal syndrome, as red wine contains both ethanol and methanol, excessive “loading” of the liver.