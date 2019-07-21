Named 5 recommendations to preserve memory in adulthood

July 21, 2019

Doctors announced 5 recommendations to preserve memory in adulthood. Signs of deterioration in the cognitive abilities of the brain experts call the confusion in the words, forgetting the names of everyday objects, the need for more long time to complete familiar tasks, poor orientation in familiar terrain.

Названы 5 рекомендаций для сохранения памяти в зрелом возрасте

Lower quality memory contribute mainly to the wear and tear of the body over time, they loss of B vitamins, as well as diseases such as hypothyroidism and Alzheimer’s disease. Recommendations for the conservation of this brain function leads network edition “Planet Today”. The firstof them is the rejection of bad habits and sticking to a healthy lifestyle, the second is to avoid stressful situations and complete rest, the third is physical activity and exercising, the fourth – nutrition, fifth – regular doctor visits for early detection of possible diseases.

