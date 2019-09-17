Named 5 signs of a deadly blood cancer that is often ignored
A British hematologist Panagiotis Kottaridis called 5 signs of a deadly blood cancer that is most often ignored by people. The arguments of the expert has led to the publication Express.
There are several different types of blood cancer, but the most common are lymphoma, myeloma and leucoma. In the latter case, the disease is very fast, but the symptoms are similar with other diseases, leading to wrong diagnosis.
“Blood cancer develops as a result of anomalies inside red blood cells that affects the body’s immune function. Acute leukemia is especially dangerous, unfortunately often diagnosed too late because of ignoring the signs,” explained Panagiotis Kottaridis.
One symptom of cancer is fatigue, which is often seen as an acceptable side effect of modern life. You can’t ignore a bad feeling especially after the holidays. Usually patients with leukemia there are unexplained bruises. This is due to overcrowding of the bone marrow white blood cells, inhibiting the production of platelets.
A symptom of a fatal disease is hemophilia, which includes not only the mouth, nose and the discharge from the intestines, other organs. Should pay attention and pain in the bones, which are amplified and persist. Recurrent infections can also be an early sign of leukaemia, as the body does not produce Mature white blood cells that fight infection.