Named 5 signs of colon cancer that has spread to lungs
Doctors from the UK presented the 5 signs of colon cancer that has spread to the lungs. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Among the main symptoms of colon cancer: disorders of stool (constipation is replaced by diarrhea), subfebrile body temperature for a long time, headaches and dizziness, anemia due to intestinal bleeding, pallor and dryness of mucous membranes and skin, unexplained weight loss. According to doctors, people may experience additional symptoms if the cancer has spread to the lungs.Among the symptoms of the spread of colon cancer to the lungs: cough that won’t go away, shortness of breath, repeated infections of the chest, coughing blood, accumulation of fluid between the chest wall and organs of the air breathing.
In that case, if there is harm to the liver, the symptoms are: discomfort or pain on the right side of the abdomen, nausea, poor appetite and weight loss, bloating, yellowing and itching of the skin. To reduce the risk of developing colon cancer can eating large amounts of fiber, good sources are oats, barley, beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas, apples and carrots, whole grains, nuts, seeds, potatoes with skins and dried figs. It is equally important to minimize in the diet of meat and processed foods.