Named 5 signs of pernicious anemia
Doctors from the UK identified five characteristics by which to judge the presence of malignant anemia. As they emphasize, if any of these symptoms occur, they in no event cannot be ignored.
The main thing, on what experts paid attention, it’s the lack of Vitamin B12. He plays a very important role and if its not enough, then the probability of development of malignant anemia. To judge the deficiency of this vitamin can be a constant feeling of fatigue that never leaves a person even in the case of a normal holiday. In fact, this is due to the lack of blood cells, whose task is supply of oxygen.
Heart palpitations and shortness of breath also indicate the development of anaemia. While sometimes there may be a different kind of neurological problems, in particular headaches.
Anxiety symptoms are lack of appetite with weight loss. If it’s not based on any other factors, it is necessary to pay attention to it.
Also, experts noted that clear reasons for the development of pernicious anemia is not. Actually it is only known that it occurs more often in women after 60 years in the case of a genetic predisposition to other autoimmune diseases. Particularly among them are Addison’s disease and vitiligo.
In General, experts advise not to ignore these signs, especially because they may indicate other health problems.